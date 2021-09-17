CHICAGO (CBS) — A surprise decision from the Food and Drug Administration.

A panel of experts votes no to offering COIVD-19 booster shots for most Americans. But yes if you’re 65 and older or at high risk for severe disease.

CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek has more on the decision and what that means for you. The only people that are eligible to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine are the immunocompromised and people 65 years and older.

“We know there may be differing opinions regarding the data for the potential need for additional doses.”

An FDA advisory panel voted today on whether a Pfizer COVID vaccine shot is safe and effective for Americans 16 years and older. Of the 18 people on the panel, 16 voted no to boosters for that group. However, all 18 voted yes to approving booster for people 65 and up. Many doctors say there’s just not enough data to support a broad swath of Americans getting boosters yet.

Local pharmacies have been preparing to administer third doses to more people since President Biden announced his booster plan last month.

“We got our staff ready. We have the patient names ready to contact them for the booster. We are just waiting on the approval and rollout.”

Noura Hamoui is a pharmacist and the vaccine coordinator at Armitage Pharmacy in Logan Square. She said the independent pharmacy has administered about 6,500 doses of vaccine since February and has about 1,200 doses of Pfizer currently in supply.

For those 65 and up who are eager to get a third dose of vaccine, she said they should expect a call or email soon.

“We told them we’re going to contact you as soon as we get word on that. We have the stock, we’re just waiting on approval and we will start contacting you,” Hamoui

Hamoui said they’re also ready to bring booster shots to six senior living facilities near the pharmacy.

Hamoui added that they do have to wait on the Chicago Public Health Department to approve the vaccine booster plan. She said they met Friday and were told they will not be administering boosters to this new group until after the CDC’s vaccine panel meets next week.