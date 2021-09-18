CHICAGO (CBS)– A 3-year-old boy was shot in a home in Calumet Heights.
Police said the boy was shot in the back while inside a residence, 9300 block block of South Escanaba, around 10:45 a.m.
The boy was taken to Trinity Hospital and later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
According to police, the "circumstances of this incident" are under investigation.
No arrests have been made.