GARY, Ind. (CBS) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for the State of Indiana for a 7-year-old boy who is missing from Gary and is believed to be in extreme danger.
Christopher Green Jr. was last seen at 9:07 a.m. Saturday in Gary.
Christopher is a 7-year-old Black male, 4 feet tall and 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red button-up shirt and black pants. Indiana State Police said he is believed to be in extreme danger.
One suspect, Shanae Brown, is a 40-year-old Black woman standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.
The other suspect, Helen Willis, is a 58-year-old Black woman standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
The women are driving a 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland plates LJA617, state police said.
State police did not describe what happened, or specify the relationship, if any, between Christopher and the two women – or of the two women to each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gary police at (219) 660-0000 or 911.