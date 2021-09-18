Cowboys-Chargers Preview: Dak Prescott Leads A Depleted Dallas Team Into Los AngelesThe Cowboys' passing attack torched the Bucs for over 400 yards, showing Prescott is fully recovered, but a more balanced attack may better serve them against the Chargers.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 2: Is Aaron Rodgers Due For A Big Bounceback Game?The Packers were blown out by the Saints last week, but it seems unlikely Aaron Rodgers will get embarrassed by the Lions.

NBA Stars Set To Coach Local Players At Peace Games At St. Sabina ChurchBasketball is back. One of the biggest games in Chicago returns this weekend at St. Sabina Church in the Auburn Gresham community.

Cubs Take 7-0 Lead In Third, But End Up Getting Clobbered By PhilliesBryce Harper doubled to start a seven-run, game-tying rally in the fourth inning, drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth and sealed the Philadelphia Phillies’ win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night with a three-run home run in the seventh.

Lisa Byington, Chicago Sky Broadcaster Former Northwestern Athlete, Hired By Milwaukee Bucks As First Woman To Do Full-Time Play-By-Play For Men's Pro SportsHistory will be made in the NBA next season, as an announcer with longtime Chicago ties pulls off a broadcasting first.

'We're Still Grinding': Bears Work For A Better Record On Sunday"We’re still grinding to get better, to find our identity."