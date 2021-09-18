CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday marked one year since U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away.
Activists came together for the occasion to speak to issues about which Ginsburg was passionate – including reproductive rights.
"She helped to usher in an era of greater equality for which we may not even realize the gains," said Jill Lexier of the National Council of Jewish Women.
The Illinois Handmaids and other activists said Ginsburg’s death – and the appointment by President Donald Trump of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court afterward – made the fight to protect reproductive rights more urgent.
The activists pointed to the vote two weeks ago that let Texas' new abortion law to stand.
That law bans abortions after six weeks.