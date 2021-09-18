By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges are pending for a man taken into custody after a shooting outside of a River North bar Friday night, police said.
The man was upset because he wasn’t allowed into the bar, located in the 300 block of West Erie Street. Shortly after being denied access at about 11:35 p.m., he returned in a black sedan and shot at security staff by the front door, authorities said. A bullet grazed a 46-year-old man’s arm and he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
The offender tried to leave the scene but was taken into custody and his gun was recovered.