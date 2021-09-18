DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:47th Street, Bronzeville, hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was hit by a sport-utility vehicle and critically wounded Saturday evening while taking items out of her car in Bronzeville.

At 9:06 p.m., the woman was standing at the back of her car taking things out of the trunk in the 300 block of East 47th Street when she was hit by a black Lincoln SUV that sped off, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Late Saturday, there was no one in custody.

The woman was legally parked next to the curb when she was struck.

