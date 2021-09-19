By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl and 20-year-old woman were shot in West Englewood late Saturday, police said.
They were outside with a group of people in the 5900 block of South Paulina at about 11:18 p.m. when an unidentified man shot at the group from a distance and left the scene.
The 20-year-old was shot in the thigh and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The 15-year-old was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
Nobody is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.