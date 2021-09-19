Cubs Lose And Brewers Clinch Playoff BerthManny Piña homered twice, Eduardo Escobar and Jace Peterson also connected, and the Milwaukee Brewers clinched their fourth straight postseason berth with a victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.

Lance Lynn And White Sox Fall Short To Lynn's Former Team, Texas Rangers, With Tony La Russa Out On SuspensionDJ Peters' pinch-hit single drove home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, helping the Texas Rangers beat former teammate Lance Lynn and the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

White Sox Pitcher Mike Wright Suspended For Three Games, Manager Tony La Russa For One, After MLB Concludes Wright Threw At Angels' Shohei OhtaniChicago White Sox pitcher Mike Wright was suspended for three games and manager Tony La Russa for one on Saturday by Major League Baseball, which concluded Wright intentionally threw at the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani.

Kelly Ties Rockne As No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Hold Off PurdueNo. 12 Notre Dame got big three big plays from two of its offensive captains and helped coach Brian Kelly match Knute Rockne for the most victories in program history.

Rocky Lombardi Throws For 46 Yards And Interception, But Northern Illinois Gets Clobbered By MichiganA year ago, Michigan fans couldn’t be at the Big House as Rocky Lombardi led Michigan State to a 27-24 upset of the Wolverines. There were 106,263 of them there on Saturday, and they enjoyed every minute of Lombardi’s return.

Northwestern Musters 3 Touchdown Drives In Second Quarter, But Loses To DukeDuke scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and did all its scoring in the first half, then held off a Northwestern comeback to earn a win in a non-conference game Saturday.