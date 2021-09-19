By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — 5 people were injured in a South Austin mass shooting early Sunday, police said.
The group was sitting on a porch in the 900 block of North Massasoit at about 3:04 a.m. when a white SUV stopped and two men exited the vehicle and opened fire on the victims, police said. They got back in the SUV and fled westbound on West Augusta Boulevard.READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Among 2 Shot In West Englewood
A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition. Four were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County — a 41-year-old woman shot in the leg, an 18-year-old man in the back, a 47-year-old woman in the thigh and a 42-year-old man in the thigh. All were listed in serious condition.
Nobody is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.