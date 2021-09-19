CHICAGO (CBS) — Police shot and killed a man they said was armed with a knife in Englewood Sunday morning.
At 10:55 a.m., police were called for a domestic disturbance in the 6500 block of South Harvard Avenue and found the knife-wielding man there, according to a statement.
An officer shot the 28-year-old man, and he was later pronounced dead.
The specifics of the incident remained under investigation Sunday afternoon.
But a neighbor in the apartment building at 6555 S. Harvard Ave. told CBS 2's Jackie Kostek that she heard two shots fired from across the courtyard, followed by squad cars and ambulances.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating, and the officer who fired the shot will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days as per protocol in all police shootings.
