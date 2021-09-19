DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Englewood, Harvard Avenue, police shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police shot and killed a man they said was armed with a knife in Englewood Sunday morning.

At 10:55 a.m., police were called for a domestic disturbance in the 6500 block of South Harvard Avenue and found the knife-wielding man there, according to a statement.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Rain Coming As Work Week Begins

An officer shot the 28-year-old man, and he was later pronounced dead.

The specifics of the incident remained under investigation Sunday afternoon.

But a neighbor in the apartment building at 6555 S. Harvard Ave. told CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek that she heard two shots fired from across the courtyard, followed by squad cars and ambulances.

READ MORE: 2 Men Shot, Critically Wounded In West Garfield Park

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating, and the officer who fired the shot will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days as per protocol in all police shootings.

MORE NEWS: At Least 7 People Killed, 41 Wounded So Far In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence; 3-Year-Old Boy Among Survivors

Further inquiries can be directed to COPA at (312) 746-3609.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff