CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl was shot and wounded Monday afternoon near a McDonald’s in Lawndale.
The girl was shot in the upper left leg at 4:15 p.m. near the McDonald’s at Kedzie Avenue and Roosevelt Road.READ MORE: Extra-Alarm Fire Rages In Historic Pilsen Building
She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.READ MORE: CVS Looking To Fill 25,000 Jobs Nationwide
No one was in custody late Monday. Area Four detectives were investigating.MORE NEWS: Kids Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trials 'Safe' And Well Tolerated' By Participants
It was in the drive-through of the same McDonald’s where 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams was shot and killed back in April.