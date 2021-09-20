DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:15-Year-Old Girl, Kedzie Avenue, Lawndale, Roosevelt Road, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl was shot and wounded Monday afternoon near a McDonald’s in Lawndale.

The girl was shot in the upper left leg at 4:15 p.m. near the McDonald’s at Kedzie Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area Four detectives were investigating.

It was in the drive-through of the same McDonald’s where 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams was shot and killed back in April.

