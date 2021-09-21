DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS)– CTA Red Line trains are running with delays after an early morning power outage.

The power issue is impacted trains between 79th and 95th street station. The outage started around 12:30 a.m. and prompted a massive response from crews and police.

A train stopped on the tracks and minutes later, passengers walked off the train next to the tracks near the 87th Street Red Line station.

“I did think I was going to break my ankle,” one passenger told CBS 2. “Other than that, they were pretty cool about it.”

Commuters should allow for extra travel time.