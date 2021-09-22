CHICAGO (CBS)– High waves are causing dangerous conditions along Chicago’s lakefront.
Waves of 12 to 16 feet are expected through Thursday.
Walkers, joggers, bikers getting SOAKED out on the Lakefront. Stay away from the water! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/OhWYnbjQlk
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 22, 2021
As seen in CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon's tweet, joggers and bikes on the lakefront path are getting soaked by high waves.
Increasing winds leading to high waves and lakeshore flooding is expected for Wednesday and Thursday.