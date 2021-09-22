DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Forecast, lakefront, Lakefront Path, waves, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– High waves are causing dangerous conditions along Chicago’s lakefront.

Waves of 12 to 16 feet are expected through Thursday.

As seen in CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon’s tweet, joggers and bikes on the lakefront path are getting soaked by high waves.

Increasing winds leading to high waves and lakeshore flooding is expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

