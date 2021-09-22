DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– We’ll see some of the coolest daytime temperatures since last May.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the 60s with showers possible throughout the day.

Increasing winds lead to high waves and lakeshore flooding expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather improves by Friday as the sun finally reveals itself and temps climb.

There’s a chance for nighttime showers which should end early Saturday.

