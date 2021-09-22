CHICAGO (CBS)– We’ll see some of the coolest daytime temperatures since last May.
Increasing winds lead to high waves and lakeshore flooding expected for Wednesday and Thursday.
The weather improves by Friday as the sun finally reveals itself and temps climb.
There’s a chance for nighttime showers which should end early Saturday.