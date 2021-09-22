CHICAGO (CBS)– A man in Dolton, Illinois has been charged with mail theft after mail from Park Ridge was recovered.
According to police, a search warrant was executed at the residence of Kelvin Dortch Jr. and multiple pieces of mail originating from the Park Ridge Post Office were discovered.
Police said Dortch was arrested by Postal Inspectors.
Police said Dortch was arrested by Postal Inspectors.

The investigation is ongoing.
Last week, CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported on federal and local police investigating a pattern of check fraud in northwest suburban Park Ridge after several people who were out several thousand dollars.
There were claims that someone tampered with checks after mailing them in Park Ridge, increased dollar amounts, and altered recipient names.
Park Ridge police told CBS 2 they’ve been assisting the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in a “major investigation.”