By Alina Panek
CHICAGO (CBS) – William Wells, 46, was found dead on Tuesday morning in his employer's train yard in West Englewood between the rig and its trailer.
At 2:30 a.m., police were called to a train yard that Wells worked at as a driver and discovered his body "between the semi-truck and semi-trailer." He was dead on arrival. Police said that Wells owned the truck.
According to the Medical Examiner's Office, Wells died from traumatic asphyxia, also known as crush asphyxia. Crush asphyxia is when there is pressure placed on the chest so that normal breathing cannot occur.