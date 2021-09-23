DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– A 22-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in the Austin neighborhood overnight.

Just after midnight, police said the man was in his vehicle, in the 800 block of Mayfield Avenue, when another man fired shots.

The victim was taken by friends to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim knew the gunman.

No arrests have been made.