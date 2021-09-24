Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 3: Is Daniel Jones Poised For A Big Week?With a favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, many New York Giants could be in for productive outings this weekend.

White Sox Clinch AL Central Crown With Victory In First Game Of Doubleheader Over IndiansThe White Sox began the season among the favorites to win the World Series, and have had sole possession of first place in the AL Central since May 7.

Cooper, Parker Help Sky Hold Off Dallas Wings In Playoff OpenerKahleah Cooper scored 23 points, Candace Parker had a double-double and the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings in a first-round WNBA playoff game on Thursday night.

Jonathan Toews Back On Ice For First Time At Blackhawks Training Camp After Missing All Of Last Season"We have all have habits that we rely on to find some sense of normalcy. And when none of that is there, you feel like you’re in outer space."

NFL Week 3 AFC North Preview: Ravens 'Should Finally Have a Sunday Afternoon Breather,' Says CBS Baltimore's Mark VivianoThe AFC North is shaping up to be extremely competitive, with the Ravens, Bengals, Browns, and Steelers all splitting their first two games.

'The Razorbacks Are Definitely For Real': CBS' Kevin Carter Previews #7 Texas A&M Vs. #16 Arkansas, Other Week 4 GamesCBS Sports College Football analyst Kevin Carter explains why Arkansas can pull off the upset this weekend against Texas A&M and why Boise State is still a threat in the Mountain West despite two early-season losses.