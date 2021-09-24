CHICAGO (CBS)– Workers at El Milagro in Little Village were locked out of work after a walkout at a popular tortilla factory in Chicago.
The workers need to report to human resources not knowing if they'll have a job when they leave.
The Worker Center Director for Arise Chicago, translated statements from employees.
Workers were protesting quote “unsafe conditions” and “dismal wages” yesterday. Workers say after the walk out they needed a police escort to get their belongings.
CBS 2 has been reporting on their concerns for more than a year.