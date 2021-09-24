CHICAGO (CBS) — The Obamas are returning to Chicago next week.
“Michelle and I could not be more excited to break ground on the Obama Presidential Center in the community that we love,” said former President Barack Obama.
The South Side of Chicago is where I was born and raised, and it's where @BarackObama and I started our family. We're thrilled to head back home next week to celebrate the virtual groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center! ❤ https://t.co/e64alXYUDr
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 24, 2021
You can celebrate the groundbreaking with President Barack and Michelle Obama online. The Obama Presidential Center is hosting several virtual festivities on Monday and Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the former President and First Lady will be in Chicago for a ceremonial groundbreaking that will be live streamed on Obama.org.
The center is in Jackson Park and will include a museum, public library, athletic center and community space. Construction is already underway.