Goldschmidt Helps Cardinals Beat Cubs 8-5It’s the longest win streak for St. Louis since it set a team record with 14 in a row in July 1938.

Chargers-Chiefs Preview: Kansas City 'Shouldn't Be In Shootouts Every Week,' Says CBS Sports' Charles DavisThe Chiefs win a lot of close games, while the Chargers lose a lot of close games, which could present an opportunity for an upset.

SportsLine Week 3 NFC East Picks: Eagles Will 'Keep It Close In A Division Matchup,' Says SportsLine's Larry HartsteinWith only three wins in the division so far, will the NFC East once again start to look more like the NFC Least in Week 3?

Bulls Forward Patrick Williams Out 4-6 Weeks With Ankle Sprain; Could Miss Start Of SeasonThe news announced Friday is a blow for a team hoping to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference after some major offseason moves.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 3: Is Daniel Jones Poised For A Big Week?With a favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, many New York Giants could be in for productive outings this weekend.

White Sox Clinch AL Central Crown With Victory In First Game Of Doubleheader Over IndiansThe White Sox began the season among the favorites to win the World Series, and have had sole possession of first place in the AL Central since May 7.