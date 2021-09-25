CHICAGO (CBS) — After nearly a century, Arlington International Racecourse is closing, after the racetrack held its final races on Saturday.
A sell-out crowd watched the final races on Saturday, coming from all over to reminisce and enjoy the final run of the horses.READ MORE: CPD Officer Shot On The Job While Responding To South Shore Shooting
“For most folks, it’s a sad day, because of this fabulous facility, and the level of service that people receive when they’re here,” Arlington Racecourse President Tony Petrillo said. “But for me personally, I feel very blessed to have been able to work here, and meet so many people through they walk through the doors, and so many people who have worked here over my 28-year tenure,”READ MORE: White Sox Charities Hold Annual Garage Sale Of Merchandise, Memorabilia
Churchill Downs, which owns the 326-acre property, has announced plans to sell it to a developer.
Arlington opened in 1927.MORE NEWS: Teens Take To The Waves In Lake Michigan To Learn New Type Of Sailing
After the final horses crossed the finish line, racing fans celebrated closing day with fireworks.