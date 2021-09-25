By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) – A car crashed into a diner in Near North early Saturday, police said.READ MORE: Woman Killed In Jefferson Park Hit-And-Run
The Dodge Charger was driving erratically in the middle of an intersection in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue at about 2:45 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle, jumped the curb and crashed into Griddle 24. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.READ MORE: Police Officer Shot; 15-Year-Old Wounded, 1 Killed In South Shore
Four people dining at the restaurant sustained minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals in good condition.MORE NEWS: As Jury Deliberates In R. Kelly Sex Trafficking Case, What Impact Will Verdict Have On His Future Trials In Chicago?
Nobody is in custody.