Bears 'Excited' For Justin Fields' First Start On Sunday Vs. Browns; 'Justin Is A Dangerous Weapon'"Justin is a dangerous weapon his arm and legs. When you got a guy that has that kind of skill set, using his legs, you have to respect it. So I’m excited what that’s going to bring to the field on Sunday."

Cards Match Record With 14th Straight Win, Rip Cubs 12-4Patrick Wisdom launched his 28th homer and fellow Cubs rookie Frank Schwindel extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double and a single.

Cease Hit On Arm By Comebacker, White Sox Top Indians 1-0The White Sox said Cease has a right triceps contusion and that X-rays were negative.

Goldschmidt Helps Cardinals Beat Cubs 8-5It’s the longest win streak for St. Louis since it set a team record with 14 in a row in July 1938.

Chargers-Chiefs Preview: Kansas City 'Shouldn't Be In Shootouts Every Week,' Says CBS Sports' Charles DavisThe Chiefs win a lot of close games, while the Chargers lose a lot of close games, which could present an opportunity for an upset.

SportsLine Week 3 NFC East Picks: Eagles Will 'Keep It Close In A Division Matchup,' Says SportsLine's Larry HartsteinWith only three wins in the division so far, will the NFC East once again start to look more like the NFC Least in Week 3?