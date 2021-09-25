READ MORE: Police Officer Shot; 15-Year-Old Wounded, 1 Killed In South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) — An overnight rain shower has passed and the weekend looks sunny and nice from here. In fact, Ed Curran is calling it great apple picking weather!
Today- Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 70.
Tonight- Clear and 50.
Sunday- Mostly sunny and warmer, 78.
Monday- Sunshine and 84.
Sunrise- 6:42am
Sunset- 6:43pm