DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now

 

READ MORE: Police Officer Shot; 15-Year-Old Wounded, 1 Killed In South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — An overnight rain shower has passed and the weekend looks sunny and nice from here. In fact, Ed Curran is calling it great apple picking weather!

Today- Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 70.

Tonight- Clear and 50.

READ MORE: World's Smallest Flying Structure Developed By Northwestern Engineers

Sunday- Mostly sunny and warmer, 78.

Monday- Sunshine and 84.

Sunrise- 6:42am

MORE NEWS: Car Crashes Into Near North Diner

Sunset- 6:43pm