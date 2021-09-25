Hull With 90-Yard TD In Northwestern’s 35-6 Romp Over OhioEvan Hull rushed for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns Saturday afternoon to lead Northwestern to a 35-6 win over Ohio.

Notre Dame Scores 31 Points In 4th Quarter To Rout Wisconsin 41-13Brian Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history with victory No. 105, surpassing Knute Rockne in his 12th season with the Irish (4-0).

White Sox Charities Hold Annual Garage Sale Of Merchandise, MemorabiliaThere were savings on bobbleheads, team apparel (including jerseys), autographed memorabilia, and even game-used bats.

Bears vs. Browns: Three Things To WatchJustin Fields will be the Bears starting quarterback until he's not. And, according to head coach Matt Nagy, Andy Dalton will take over when he is healthy enough to play. Here are "Three Things to Watch" as the Bears pay the Browns a visit Sunday.

Bears 'Excited' For Justin Fields' First Start On Sunday Vs. Browns; 'Justin Is A Dangerous Weapon'"Justin is a dangerous weapon his arm and legs. When you got a guy that has that kind of skill set, using his legs, you have to respect it. So I’m excited what that’s going to bring to the field on Sunday."

Cards Match Record With 14th Straight Win, Rip Cubs 12-4Patrick Wisdom launched his 28th homer and fellow Cubs rookie Frank Schwindel extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double and a single.