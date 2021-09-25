CHICAGO (CBS) — Elgin Police are asking for help locating a missing 74-year-old woman, who has an unspecified condition that places her in danger.
The Endangered Missing Persons Alert was activated on Saturday afternoon for Olga Haugeberg. She is a 74 year old white female, 5 foot 5 inches, and weighs 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen at her residence at 1104 Yorkshire Court at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.
She left her residence in a green 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Illinois license plate, 3387501.
Haugeberg has a condition that places her in danger. Any person with information should contact the Elgin Police Department at 847-652-1837, or contact 911.