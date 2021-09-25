CHICAGO (CBS) — Police responded to calls of a person with a knife Saturday evening at the Fullerton stop on the CTA Red Line, prompting minor delays.
Police said officers responded to the Red Line station in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 6:30 p.m., for a call of a person with a knife.
According to the CTA, the incident caused minor delays on Howard-bound trains. Service was restored shortly after 7 p.m., but with some residual delays.
Further information was not immediately available.