By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) – A police officer was shot, a man killed and a teen wounded Friday night in South Shore, authorities said.
Officers responded to shots fired in the 7200 block of South Jeffrey at about 10:51 p.m. and found two men, one 25 and one 15, on the ground. While they were investigating, the officers heard shots fired in their direction, police said. One of the officers, a woman, was shot multiple times by an unknown person. Officers didn’t discharge any weapons during the incident, police said in a statement.
The officer took herself to the hospital and was listed in stable condition, authorities said.
The 25-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 15-year-old was shot multiple times in the legs taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was listed in fair condition. Police said he was unable to provide further details on the incident due to the severity of his injuries.
Nobody is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.