CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was killed in a Jefferson Park hit-and-run Friday night, police said.
The woman, 65, was crossing the street in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at about 10:47 p.m. when she was struck by a tan Jeep traveling northbound, authorities said. After hitting her, the car drove away.
The woman sustained head trauma and was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Nobody is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.