By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, Interstate 55, La Grange Road, Stevenson Expressway

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. (CBS) — Two people were killed early Sunday in a fiery crash on the Stevenson Expressway near La Grange Road.

Illinois State Police were called at 2:58 a.m. Sunday for a two-vehicle crash on the southbound Stevenson. Upon arriving, state troopers found both vehicles were on fire.

Two people are confirmed dead in the crash.

The southbound lanes of the Stevenson were closed beginning at 3:33 a.m., and traffic was diverted off at 1st Avenue. By 8:30 a.m., all ramps were reopened, but the left and center lanes remained closed.

All lanes were back open by just after 9 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

