5 Killed, 38 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across ChicagoAt least 43 people have been shot so far this weekend in Chicago, including a police officer who was wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood. Five of the victims of this weekend’s gun violence have died.

16-Year-Old Boy Grazed In Hand By Men Who Were Shooting At Each Other As He Took Out The Garbage In EnglewoodA 16-year-old boy was taking out the garbage in Englewood Sunday morning when he was caught in the crossfire and shot in the hand by a group of men shooting at each other nearby.

Woman Shot While Asleep In Bed By Man Who Got Into Her South Shore HomeA woman was shot by a man who somehow got into her apartment as she slept in bed in her South Shore home early Sunday morning.

Woman Left In Critical Condition Among 1 of 6 People Wounded In Lawndale Mass ShootingThe group was standing outside in the 800 block of South Albany Avenue at about 2:52 a.m. when an unidentified man in a black SUV opened fire on them.