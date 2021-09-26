CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot by a man who somehow got into her apartment as she slept in bed in her South Shore home early Sunday morning.
Police said at 3:44 a.m., the 39-year-old woman was at home asleep in bed in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue in South Shore when she was shot by the man, who fled out of the back of her apartment.
The woman was shot in the chest, abdomen, and right thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
It was not clear who the man was or how he got into the apartment.
Area Two detectives were investigating Sunday.