CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls are coming off an active season and adding some big names to the roster.

As CBS 2’s Marshall Harris reported Monday, Bulls Media Day meant first looks at DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso in their new team threads.

An injection of talent means growing expectations for a team in search of its first playoff appearance in five years.

“This is the most excited I’ve been, but especially with the talent and team that we have here, the support that they’ve given me,” said Bulls Guard Zach LaVine. “I’m extremely happy about that.”

When training camp opens Tuesday, it will be a mix of All-Star players gelling. And everyone will be adjusting to new roles.

“Yeah, I think that is the biggest challenge, just getting accustomed to one another,” said new point guard Ball. “You know this is kind of a new situation for pretty much everybody you know on the team from top to bottom.”

Veteran forward DeRozan is entering in his 13th NBA season, but his first on the Bulls.

“It’s not rocket science at all,” said the four-time All-Star. “You have a passion for the game, a love and appreciation to want to win,”

It will be up to Coach Billy Donovan to piece it all together.

“(In this) Situation where we have multiple handlers, guys who can put the ball on the floor,” Donovan said. “But listen – I think on any team there’s going have to be some – there’s going to be sacrifices.”

One piece to the puzzle that won’t be around for the start of training camp is Patrick Williams, who is out four to six weeks with a sprained ankle.

Donovan is floating out the idea that perhaps they could go with a four-guard lineup with possibly Alex Caruso as a starter.