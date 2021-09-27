CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges are pending against a Chicago Collegiate High School student, after bringing a loaded gun to school on Monday.
Police said officers responded to the charter school at 10909 S. Cottage Grove Av. around 1:45 p.m., and recovered a weapon from inside the school.
According to a since-deleted tweet by the 5th District CAPS office, the dean notified police of the gun, and an officer recovered a loaded 9mm pistol with a 10-round magazine from a student.
Police said charges were pending Friday afternoon.