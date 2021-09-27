DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– Warm week ahead.

Monday’s temperatures will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Dangerous swimming conditions extend into Tuesday.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Quiet and sunny weather holds through week’s end.

