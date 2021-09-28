Farmers Insurance Open Moves Up A Day On PGA Tour CalendarThe Farmers Insurance Open will be held Wednesday, January 26 through Saturday, January 29 at the legendary Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.

Baseball Report: Yankees Control Their Wild Card Playoff DestinyThis week's Baseball Report looks at the Yankees' jump to the top of the AL wild card race and the NL West division race between MLB's two winningest teams.

Bears Vs. Browns: The Good, The Bad, And The UglyThere was not much encouraging in the Bears' loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. CBS 2's Marshall Harris has a breakdown.

DeRozan, Ball, Caruso Appear In Their New Threads On Bulls Media DayThe Bulls are coming off an active season and adding some big names to the roster.

White Sox Hold Off Tigers With 8-7 Win After Benches ClearEloy Jiménez hit a two-run home run, Yasmani Grandal homered to spark a six-run fourth inning and the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox held off the Detroit Tigers in a testy 8-7 win on Monday.

Vandersloot Leads Balanced Sky Past LynxCourtney Vandersloot led a balanced offense with 19 points and the sixth-seeded Chicago Sky raced past the third-seeded Minnesota Lynx in the second-round, single elimination WNBA playoff game on Sunday night.