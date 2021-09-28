CHICAGO (CBS) — A cool flow off the 65-degree lake was keeping shore side temperatures cooler Tuesday.
The low for Tuesday night is 57 with inland fog.
As high pressure parks across our region, our weather pattern stays dry and quiet â€" and warmer than normal â€" to close the workweek.
For Wednesday, the high is 83 with mostly sunny conditions. The normal high for the date is 71.
On Thursday, the high is 82, again with mostly sunny conditions.
By Saturday, the high breaks down as a disturbance heads our way. An unsettled pattern develops later in the weekend and into early next week.