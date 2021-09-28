CHICAGO (CBS)– A death investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive on a CTA Red Line platform in Old Town Tuesday morning.
Police said the 27-year-old man was found at the station at Clark and Division streets around 5 a.m.READ MORE: Transgender Attorneys Says Judges And Clerks Have Harassed Her; Fights For Change
A witness attempted CPR until first responders arrived. The man was then pronounced dead on the scene.READ MORE: Food Delivery Driver Shot And Killed While Sitting In Car In Little Italy
CTA Red Line trains bypassed the Clark/Division stop until about 8:30 a.m.MORE NEWS: Dog Scares Off Attempted Carjacker In Old Town
This is a developing story.