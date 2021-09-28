DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A death investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive on a CTA Red Line platform in Old Town Tuesday morning.

Police said the 27-year-old man was found at the station at Clark and Division streets around 5 a.m.

A witness attempted CPR until first responders arrived. The man was then pronounced dead on the scene.

CTA Red Line trains bypassed the Clark/Division stop until about 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. 

