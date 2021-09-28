Bears Vs. Browns: The Good, The Bad, And The UglyThere was not much encouraging in the Bears' loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. CBS 2's Marshall Harris has a breakdown.

DeRozan, Ball, Caruso Appear In Their New Threads On Bulls Media DayThe Bulls are coming off an active season and adding some big names to the roster.

White Sox Hold Off Tigers With 8-7 Win After Benches ClearEloy Jiménez hit a two-run home run, Yasmani Grandal homered to spark a six-run fourth inning and the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox held off the Detroit Tigers in a testy 8-7 win on Monday.

Vandersloot Leads Balanced Sky Past LynxCourtney Vandersloot led a balanced offense with 19 points and the sixth-seeded Chicago Sky raced past the third-seeded Minnesota Lynx in the second-round, single elimination WNBA playoff game on Sunday night.

Cubs Drop Sixth Straight Game As They Lose To Cardinals; Record At Wrigley This Year Is 39-42Andrew Knizner scored the go-ahead run on Codi Heuer's wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Cardinals beat the lowly Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Giolito's 6 Scoreless Innings Lead White Sox Past ClevelandLucas Giolito pitched six scoreless innings, Eloy Jiménez had a two-run single and the AL champion Chicago White Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.