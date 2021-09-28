WASHINGTON (CBS) — President Joe Biden’s trip to Chicago Wednesday has been called off, sources said.
Sources said late Tuesday that President Biden has been talking with members of Congress about the Build Back Better Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, and he has decided to stay at the White House Wednesday to continue advancing those pieces of legislation.
The trio to Chicago to talk about the ongoing importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 will be rescheduled, the source said.
A source familiar for the situation told CBS News that "progress is being made" in the negotiations.
“There is a strong sense that progress is being made, and the President is staying to continue his engagement,” the source said.