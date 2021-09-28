CHICAGO (CBS) – Three males wearing hoodies and mask stole fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store located at 4115 N. Harlem Avenue. Police said the men made it out with $10,000 worth of merchandise.
The men pulled out garbage bags hidden in their hoodies and filled them with fragrances that were on the display case. The men then fled the store in an unknown direction in the parking lot.
Currently there has been no further information about the offenders. Anyone with information can contact the Detective Division at npdinvvestigations@norridgepd.com