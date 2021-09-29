CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman was back at practice but Khalil Mack was out with a foot injury.
As CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported, the Bears are trying to land on a healthy quarterback in time for Sunday.
Andy Dalton and Justin Fields were both out on the practice field. Dalton seemed to be favoring his injured left knee, while Fields was wearing a wrap on his throwing thumb. Matt Nagy basically said if both are healthy, Dalton is the starter, and heâ€™s not worried about Fields going back to the bench after one rough start.
"Heâ€™s going to have a lot of different games. That one was a rough one. I put that one on me," said head coach Matt Nagy. "I gotta learn from that."
Nagy also wouldnâ€™t say if itâ€™ll be him or offensive coordinator Bill Lazor calling plays. While on the defensive side, they are not pointing any fingers, even as they know the critics are getting louder.
“We have to handle things in house. We acknowledge and see them. Our focus is to play football. Getting caught up in that is going to take time away from us we canâ€™t afford,” said Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks.
Hicks was asked if it wears on him that we keep having these same conversations about the offense not pulling its weight. After a long pause, he just said he doesnâ€™t have an answer.