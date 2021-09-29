Proposal For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights Has Come Up Over And Over Again, Since Before They Moved To Soldier Field In 1971The idea of the Bears moving to a site on or near the Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights may be a shock for Chicagoans, but it’s far from new.

'Our Focus Is To Play Football': Bears Try To Shake Off Loss Ahead Of Sunday's GameNagy wouldn’t say if it’ll be him or offensive coordinator Bill Lazor calling plays.

Dream White Sox 'Contract' Now The Real Thing For Popular Team Translator"You are the GM of the Latinos (they say). I'm not. I'm just here to help the guys."

Prospect Of A Bears Move To Arlington Heights Has Some Worried, Some Hoping To Cash InThe idea of a move to Arlington Heights by the Bears is getting mixed reviews in the northwest suburbs.

Mayor Lightfoot Insists She's Not Giving Up, But Offers No Specifics On Plans To Keep Bears From Moving To Arlington HeightsThe Chicago Bears have talked about moving to Arlington Heights numerous times going back decades, but this time, it’s different.

Bears Sign Purchase Agreement For Arlington Park Property; Lightfoot Says City Will Work To Keep Team In ChicagoThe Bears have signed a purchase agreement for the Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights.