CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears have talked about moving to Arlington Heights numerous times going back decades, but this time, it’s different.

On Wednesday, the Bears confirmed that they have signed a $197 million deal to buy the Arlington International Racecourse, which hosted its last horseraces last weekend.

As CBS 2’s Jim Williams reported, the Bears are not ready to hire construction crews yet. But the purchase agreement means their days here at Soldier Field could be numbered.

For a century, the Bears have played their home games in the city itself. They shared Wrigley Field with the Cubs from 1921 to 1970, and they have called Soldier Field home since 1971.

“The news yesterday was not unexpected,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Mayor Lightfoot insisted she is not throwing in the towel, but offered no specifics on what she can do to keep the Bears in the city – and out of Arlington Heights.

“I want to talk to them. I want to do what we can,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “I’m a Bears fan first and foremost. I want them to stay in the named city – and if we can keep them here, we’ll keep them here.”

Twenty years ago, Soldier Field was rebuilt from the ground up. Only the historic exterior remained.

Back then, David Doig was chief executive officer and general superintendent of the Chicago Park District, which owns the stadium.

“I think the Bears looked at that as a good opportunity, and certainly, they’ve benefited from being on the lakefront and being at Soldier Field over the last 20 years,” Doig said Wednesday.

That rebuild cost $690 million – of which $432 million covered by taxpayers. The Bears had more revenue from many more skyboxes, as well as cash from parking and concessions.

“There were a number of sweeteners that were added to the deal to basically enhance the revenue options for the Bears at that time,” Doig said. “Now, whether that’s a good deal today or not, I don’t know.”

Certainly, the Bears believe it’s not ideal today. With 61,000 seats, Soldier Field is the NFL’s smallest stadium. Much larger football palaces – including the two newest in Los Angeles and Las Vegas – show the Bears a lot more money can be made.

“The Bears are making a business decision with that purchase. We’ll see what unfolds there,” Lightfoot said. “We also have to make a business decision here in the city of Chicago.”

It is a balancing act for mayor of a city with strained finances. Meanwhile, the Bears said much more work needs to be done before they “close on this transaction.”

The Bears typically make $75 million a year in ticket sales at Soldier Field. They make much more than that – hundreds of millions of dollars – in NFL TV revenue.