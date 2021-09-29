Andy Dalton To Start For Bears Vs. Lions If Healthy; Coach Matt Nagy Mum On Play-Calling DutiesAndy Dalton will return as the Bears' starting quarterback on Sunday against the Lions if he's healthy, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday.

Bears Sign Purchase Agreement For Arlington Park Property; Lightfoot Says City Will Work To Keep Team In ChicagoThe Bears have signed a purchase agreement for the Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights.

White Sox Single-Game Playoff Tickets Go On Sale This AfternoonTickets will be available for two American League Division Series games and four American League Championship Series games, starting at 2 p.m.

Vandersloot Leads Sky To Double OT Win Over SunLike a great maestro, Courtney Vandersloot orchestrated one of the best games in WNBA playoff history.

Robert, Lopez Lift White Sox Over Eliminated RedsLuis Robert homered twice, Reynaldo Lopez pitched two-hit ball over a season-high six innings and the Chicago White Sox beat Cincinnati Tuesday night as the Reds were eliminated from postseason contention.

Cubs Lose To Pirates As Skid Reaches Seven GamesColin Moran hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates dealt the Cubs their seventh straight loss, rallying to beat Chicago on Tuesday night.