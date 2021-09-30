By Charlie De Mar and Steven Graves

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were shot Wednesday evening as someone fired out the window of a car during a chase through the Fulton River District.

Four of the victims were innocent bystanders. Among those caught in the crossfire was a rideshare driver who was forced to save her injured passenger’s life when he was shot in the back.

Witnesses said at least two cars were seen chasing each other, and someone in one of the cars displayed a gun – and fired the gun out the window, according to Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott.

There were multiple crime scenes between the 800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue – at Chicago Avenue – and the 600 block of West Kinzie Street more than half a mile away, McDermott said.

Shell casings covered several blocks of Milwaukee Avenue.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the very busy intersection of Milwaukee and Grand avenues and Halsted Street was among the spots where bullets flew. Several restaurants and bars are located there, as well as a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line stop. Witnesses there were horrified at what they saw.

“The guy was literally hanging outside with a long black gun – he had to wear all black – hanging out the passenger side of the window, shooting at the car in front of him,” said witness Harry McGraw.

A passenger in a Lyft going through the intersection was among the people who were shot. His driver said was on his way to meet his girlfriend.

Lyft driver Crystal Wilson said the 29-year-old passenger was shot in the back when bullets pieced her rear bumper.

“My passenger screamed out loud, like: ‘Oh my God! I was just shot!’”

McGraw saw the shooting and ran to help the injured rideshare passenger.

“I went to the passenger side, because the driver was like, ‘Oh, he got shot! He got shot!” McGraw said. “So we took the bandana off and we put it on his back to help stop the bleeding.”

Police said in addition to the Lyft passenger, a 25-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 27-year-old man was shot in the arm, a 30-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the leg, and a 48-year-old man was shot in the leg.

The 29-year-old Lyft passenger was in critical condition. The other victims were in good condition.

All the victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital except the 27-year-old man, who was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

McDermott reported one of the shooting victims was a possible suspect, and four were innocent bystanders.

Responding officers rendered aid to at least one victim, McDermott said.

Daniel Cater was also caught in the crossfire. His car was damaged, but bullets missed him by inches.

“I was just finishing up my route – doing my deliveries – and driving this way. I look to the left, I see two guys with machine guns hanging outside the door, and just shooting,” he said.

Cater said his tire was shot out.

“My tire is leaking air, and I see there are three bullet holes — three shots above my head,” he said.

The back window of a car was also blown out.

For hours after the shooting, police blocked nearby streets. All streets had reopened by 10 p.m.

For Lyft driver Wilson’s part, she said she will not be doing rideshare driving anymore.

“It’s unbelievable. The city we’re living in is just – the crime scene is just unbelievable,” Wilson said.

No one was in custody late Wednesday.

Area Three detectives were on the scene late Wednesday trying to find any possible witnesses and to download private video. Anyone with information may send an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com.