CHICAGO (CBS) — The Shedd Aquarium recently released 24 state-endangered Blanding’s turtles onto a protected site in the DuPage County Forest Preserve system.
The endangered Blanding’s turtles (Emydoidea blandingii) were released earlier this month after being tagged with the swipe of a sharpie.READ MORE: Speed Camera Ticketing Change: Is It About Safety Or Money?
Workers from the Shedd Aquarium’s animal care team had to trek through mud and water to take the turtles to their new home.
The Shedd also welcomed 29 new hatchlings.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Warm And Dry Friday
The Shedd animal care team rears Blanding’s turtles behind the scenes. The turtles are a critical part of the local ecosystem, and their health is an environmental indicator. But they are also reliant on a head-start program since they are state-endangered.
Visitors cannot see Blanding’s turtles at the Shedd – they are not on display. But visitors can connect with local wildlife – including other turtle species – at the At Home on the Great Lakes Exhibit.MORE NEWS: Argyle Street In Uptown Joins City's Efforts To Revive Business With Street Dining And Festivity; Business Owners Are Hopeful
To support the Blanding’s turtle conservation effort, you can join the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s adopt-a-turtle program, or help out with the Shedd’s action days to restore local habitats.