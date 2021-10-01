CHICAGO (CBS) — A spunky kid, great harmonies, and over-the-top villains.

2’s Got Your Ticket with a treat for the whole family, as the Highland Park Players present Matilda the Musical, based on the Roald Dahl classic.

Entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole reports Dahl is the writer who brought us quirky and often frightening characters like those who populate Charlie and the Chocolate Factory or The Witches. The two young actresses sharing the lead role told us that’s exactly the reason to enjoy the show.

Rosemary Heckard rotates the lead role of Matilda with Everleigh Murphy, and Heckard said she likes the character because, “She is so wise for her age.”

“She is empathetic, she is intelligent,” Heckard said. “It has such an inspiring message. The whole message is having the power to change your own story.”

As fans of Matilda know, her parents are emotionally abusive.

“They don’t support her in her learning and reading at all,” Murphy said.

Dahl created some scary characters in the villains; not only Matilda’s parents, but the tyrannical headmistress at her school, Miss Agatha Trunchbull.

“I would describe Miss Trunchbull as the worst person to ever walk the planet,” Murphy said.

“For Matilda the Musical, what they did so great is make sure that there’s lots of laughs, that the villains are purposefully over-the-top, so we can disconnect from reality a little bit,” said director/choreographer Jenilee Houghton.

You’ll have a lot of fun too when you catch Matilda the Musical, presented by the Highland Park Players at the Northbrook Theater. This is the final weekend with both matinee and evening performances.