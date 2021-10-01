The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 18,735 new cases of COVID-19, and 236 additional deaths since last Friday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP), More than 81% of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 64% are fully vaccinated.

The total Illinois population, 68% have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 53% of Illinois are fully vaccinated.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,630,864 of coronavirus cases and 25,017 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

The case positivity rate seven-day as a percent of total test from September 24-30, 2021 is 2.2%.

This is the fourth week in a row the weekly case count has dropped. Illinois is averaging 2,676 new cases per day over the past week, a 38% drop from four weeks ago, when the state was averaging 4,331 new cases per day.

The state’s average infection rate has dropped for five weeks in a row, down to 2.2%. During this most recent surge, it peaked at 5.3% five weeks ago. The rate is now the lowest it’s been since mid-July.

Statewide hospitalizations also continue to decline. Illinois is averaging 1,872 hospitalizations per day over the past week, down 16% from four weeks ago.

Vaccinations have gone up slightly in the past week. Illinois is averaging 22,754 doses administered per day over the past week, up 18% from last week.

A total of 14,571,537 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of September 31, 2021. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,754 doses.

Since Friday, September 24, 2021, 159,278 doses were reportedly administered in Illinois.