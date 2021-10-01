CHICAGO (CBS) — The mother of an Illinois State Trooper found dead in his vehicle on the Dan Ryan is grieving her son’s loss.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports from the University of Chicago Medical Center and spoke with the trooper’s mother outside the hospital.

She said Gerald Mason was 35 years old. Linda Mason said from the time he was a kid, he wanted to be an officer.

Just before 5:00 p.m. Friday, Trooper Mason’s body was taken from the University of Chicago Hospital in an ambulance. The long procession was flanked by officers from several different departments.

Mason was given full honors as the long line of course weaved its way under the large flag suspended by two fire trucks.

They arrived at the medical examiners office. The ambulance saluted by a sea of uniformed officers

Linda Mason said it hasn’t hit her that her son is gone.

“My heart won’t stop racing. That’s my baby, my first born. I know he loves what he do. It’s what he wanted. It’s his life. It hurts to lose him,” said Linda Mason.

Circumstances of the shooting have not been confirmed, but there is no one being sought, and no public safety concern. Linda Mason said she did not know the circumstances surrounding his death. She said she was still processing information from the incident.

Precession from UofC medical center to the Medical examiners officer about to begin. ME confirms an Illinois State Police Officer died. https://t.co/AwHlA3iQ7F@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/MLnX6HvXqy — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) October 1, 2021

“Let’s pray for the trooper,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at an unrelated press conference Friday afternoon.