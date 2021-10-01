CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people were shot Friday morning in the North Austin neighborhood, and one person was in custody after fleeing the scene and crashing in nearby Oak Park.
Oak Park police said, around 10:45 a.m., Chicago police called for assistance in connection to a shooting inside a house in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue.
A car fled the scene, and headed into Oak Park, before crashing near Austin Boulevard and Harrison Street. The suspect ran off after crashing, but was arrested in the 700 block of Lyman Avenue, with the help of Chicago police and a canine unit.
Chicago Fire Department officials said at least two people were wounded in the shooting on Mason Avenue.
Police took one person to the hospital, but further information on that victim was not immediately available. Paramedics took a second person to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
Chicago police SWAT teams are still on the scene. Two people have been taken into custody.