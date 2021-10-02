By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old walked into Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center Saturday morning after being shot, police said.
The boy walked into the hospital at about 3:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the back, authorities said. He's currently in critical condition. The location of the shooting is unknown.
Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.