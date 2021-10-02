DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — There were scary moments early Saturday for some neighbors in the Irving Park community.

Someone started firing shots around 3 a.m. near Grace Street and Albany Avenue.

Neighbors said they heard more than a dozen gunshots.

Bullets hit several cars, and one pierced the wall of a home. We also found a school zone speed limit sign with multiple bullet holes.

No one was hurt.

