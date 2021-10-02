CHICAGO (CBS) — There were scary moments early Saturday for some neighbors in the Irving Park community.
Someone started firing shots around 3 a.m. near Grace Street and Albany Avenue.
Neighbors said they heard more than a dozen gunshots.
Bullets hit several cars, and one pierced the wall of a home. We also found a school zone speed limit sign with multiple bullet holes.
No one was hurt.