By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in critical condition with head injuries after a rollover crash in Humboldt Park early Saturday, police said.
The man, 42, was driving his Chevy Spark southbound on Western at about 4:48 a.m. when a 26-year-old man in a Chevy Malibu traveling westbound on Augusta ran a red light and struck his vehicle, police said.
The driver of the Spark was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. The driver of the Malibu was also taken to Stroger with lacerations to the head and citations are pending against him, according to police.