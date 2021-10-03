CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded in Norwood Park late Sunday, when another man demanded the keys to his Range Rover at gunpoint and the victim refused.
At 8:08 p.m., the 40-year-old man was walking toward his white Range Rover in the 6400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue – near Devon Avenue – when the perpetrator walked up and demanded his keys while armed with a handgun, police said.READ MORE: Woman Dead After SUV Is Hit By A Car From Which Someone Was Firing A Gun In North Center
The victim refused, so the suspect shot him several times in the left arm and chest, police said.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Showers Tapering Off In Coming Days; Patchy Fog Possible Sunday Night
The victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition.
The crime scene is near the famous Superdawg Drive-in at 6363 N. Milwaukee Ave., but the scene appeared to be in the street.MORE NEWS: At Least 4 People Killed, 37 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence
Late Sunday, there was no one in custody and Area Five detectives were investigating.