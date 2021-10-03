DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:church, Crash, Near North Side, Orleans Street, Walton Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — One woman was in the hospital late Sunday after crashing her car into a church on the city’s Near North Side.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. at St. Luke Church of God in Christ near Orleans and Walton Streets.

READ MORE: Woman Dead After SUV Is Hit By A Car From Which Someone Was Firing A Gun In North Center

No one else was hurt.

READ MORE: At Least 3 People Killed, 35 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair-to-serious condition.

MORE NEWS: Suspect Fires Shots At Officers In Auburn Gresham

The cause of the crash was under investigation late Sunday.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff