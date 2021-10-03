CHICAGO (CBS) — One woman was in the hospital late Sunday after crashing her car into a church on the city’s Near North Side.
The accident happened around 11 a.m. at St. Luke Church of God in Christ near Orleans and Walton Streets.
No one else was hurt.
The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair-to-serious condition.
The cause of the crash was under investigation late Sunday.