CHICAGO (CBS) — The CBS 2 Investigators get results for a former CPS student who turned to us for help tracking a very important piece of paper.
Last month, CBS 2 reported how David Shields was having trouble getting into college because his high school transcripts went missing.READ MORE: Police And Fire Crews Called For Possible Gunshot Victim In Lincoln Park Apartment Building, Fire Then Breaks Out In Same Building
The charter school Shields attended abruptly closed a few years back and no one seemed to know how to locate the man’s records. Shields spent months trying to get answers.READ MORE: City Defends Quiet Contract Extension For ShotSpotter Gunfire Detection System As Residents Complain
After the CBS 2 story aired, Shields said CPS found his transcripts. He is now enrolled in college in Florida for next spring.MORE NEWS: 'We Can't Live In A World Where There's No Accountability,' Mayor Lightfoot Says After State's Attorney Declines To File Charges In Deadly West Side Gunfight
RELATED: A Closed CPS Charter School Leaves Student Without Transcript Needed For College