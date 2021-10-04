DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (CBS) — The CBS 2 Investigators get results for a former CPS student who turned to us for help tracking a very important piece of paper.

Last month, CBS 2 reported how David Shields was having trouble getting into college because his high school transcripts went missing.

The charter school Shields attended abruptly closed a few years back and no one seemed to know how to locate the man’s records. Shields spent months trying to get answers.

After the CBS 2 story aired, Shields said CPS found his transcripts. He is now enrolled in college in Florida for next spring.

Megan Hickey